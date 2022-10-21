Cernavoda-Stalpu high-voltage overhead power line crosses Danube

The construction project of a 400 kV Cernavoda-Stalpu overhead power line has successfully passed the most difficult and challenging technical stage of this period, namely crossing the Danube over 2.6 kilometres, including 1.13 kilometres above water, according to a press statement released by Transelectrica on Friday.

The process, said to be of a unique engineering complexity, was completed by the teams of the builder Electromontaj SA, in the presence of the Transelectrica management; Electomontaj SA Director General Ionut Tanasoaica; Deputy General Secretary of the Romanian government and a member on the Supervisory Board of Transelectrica Alexandru-Cristian Vasilescu; senior official with the Ministry of Energy George Niculescu; Chair of the Committee on Industries and Services in the Chamber of Deputies Bende Sandor, and official of the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) Ona Kostinaite-Grinkeviciene.

I am honoured to be here today, with you, to celebrate this historic stage, said Ona Kostinaite-Grinkeviciene.

Transelectrica CEO Gabriel Andronache said that the project marks a technological evolution in the development of Romania's power transmission grid.

The crossing of the Danube River was completed in approximately three weeks, including the preparatory phases. Its complexity and uniqueness involved special efforts on the part of the constructors and the expert teams of Transelectrica, being the first such large-scale electrical engineering work carried out in the Romanian Power Transmission Network in the last 35 years.

The double-circuit overhead power line is supported on both banks of the Danube by 150m high-voltage poles, the highest in Romania's entire national energy infrastructure.

The only work of this kind that crosses the Danube was carried out in 1987, the 400 kV Cernavoda - Gura Ialomitei power line.

The 400 kV Cernavoda-Stalpu Overhead Power Line infrastructure facility, an investment worth around 75 million euros, is carried out on non-refundable co-funding of 27 million euros under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The project is part of the North-South Corridor of the North-South Interconnection East Electricity and is designed to strengthen the transversal section between the western coast of the Black Sea and the rest of the European system, contributing at the same time to strengthening the electricity transmission network in Romania, increasing interconnection between Romania and Bulgaria and integrating wind energy produced in the Dobrogea area.

The line is 160 kilometres long and it crosses three counties: Constanta, Ialomita and Buzau. AGERPRES