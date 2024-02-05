Chamber Speaker Simonis: At the moment there is no danger of Romania's involvement in a war

Chamber of Deputies interim speaker Alfred Simonis on Monday said that, at the moment, there is no danger of Romania's involvement in a war, but this does not mean that the country should not be prepared for any scenario, told Agerpres.

Simonis was asked if there is a need for another volunteer programme for the Romanian Army at this time.

"You have seen the positions of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] leadership representatives. We must be responsible in our statements and the population must remain calm, because we are NATO members, we are in an area where there is, it is true, a conflict at the border, but there is no imminent danger in Romania. This does not mean that we should not always be prepared for any scenario. A responsible state is prepared for any scenario, but there is no imminent danger at the moment of a war involving Romania any more than Romania is involved in helping Ukraine anyway. (...) There is no danger of Romania being involved in a war," Simonis said at the Palace of Parliament.

He said that there is no bill, neither in the Chamber of Deputies nor in the Senate, on Romania's getting prepared for war.

The interim president of the legislative body mentioned that the deputies and senators of the defence committees will have a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of National Defence.

"It's an invitation that happens at the beginning of each session, several ministers meet with the special committees at the beginning of the session to set legislative priorities. This does not mean that this meeting between the two defence committees of the Chamber and Senate and representatives of the Ministry of Defence will not include discussions on what had been said in the public space the other day," explained Alfred Simonis.