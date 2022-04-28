 
     
The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu announces parliamentary meeting between Romania and Republic of Moldova

The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that in the next period a meeting will take place, at parliamentary level, between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, which will most likely take place in our country.

"I think that together with the President of the Senate we will have a parliamentary meeting with the Republic of Moldova very soon. We will decide where this activity will take place, I think the meeting will take place in Romania, and we will decide whether it will take place in Iasi. We will see whether the meeting will be at the level of the joint Permanent Bureaus or will be with the committees, at least the foreign policy committees will definitely have to participate," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters.

He added that he would like this action to take place in a week or two.

AGERPRES

