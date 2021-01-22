Ciolacu: I got vaccinated today, but after my mother

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Friday that he had been vaccinated, but after his mother, adding that those in the Government should do more for vulnerable people, according to AGREPRES.

"I got vaccinated today. But after my mother! I could have never got vaccinated before her, one of the many chronically ill people in Romania. Before being funny, those in the Government should do more for the really vulnerable people. For those who really need this vaccine as soon as possible," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

According to him, until the immunization of a significant percentage of the population, testing remains the most effective means of combating the pandemic.