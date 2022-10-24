Ciolacu, not ruling out possibility of PSD giving position of DefMin in favor of PNL

The chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, does not rule out the possibility that the social democrats will give up the position of Minister of National Defense in favor of the National Liberal Party (PNL), told Agerpres.

Asked, on Monday, at the Palace of the Parliament, if there is a possibility that the PSD will cede the Ministry of National Defense to the liberals, Ciolacu said: "Anything is possible in politics. (...) Let's not enter an area of assumptions. I said that anything is possible, it can be negotiated. Always when there is a coalition we also have such dialogues".

Ciolacu did not want to discuss possible names from the PSD that could take over the Defense portfolio, but said that from the profile of the candidates there should be a condition that they have served in the army.

"We still have a few years to choose from among those who joined the army," he said.