Ciolacu: We can create hub of American companies that leads to development of Romania, later to reconstruction of Ukraine

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reiterated on Tuesday the fact that he wants the USA to be Romania's main non-EU partner in the economic area as well, stressing that on the territory of our country it is possible to create a hub for companies which will lead to the further development of the country, but also to the reconstruction of Ukraine in the future.

He answered this way, in a press conference in Washington, when asked about the discussions with the representatives of the Google company.

"I'm going to have a meeting with Google representatives. I said yesterday: I want the US to be Romania's main non-EU partner and I want it very clearly. As long as the US has deployed over 2,000 American soldiers and statemilitary logistics last generation on the territory of Romania, I believe that we can also create a hub for American companies in the economic area, which leads, naturally, to the development of Romania, but also, we see in the future, to the reconstruction of Ukraine", declared Marcel Ciolacu.

The prime minister added that following the discussions he will have with the Google representatives, he expects the creation of a "Data Center in Romania".

"I think we are the most entitled to have this. I think Microsoft has almost 5,000 employees in Romania, Google, about 500. Do we all know what a Data Center means on the territory of Romania? An extraordinary amount," he said.

PM Ciolacu is currently on a working visit to the United States of America.

The official delegation accompanying him includes the minister of economy, Radu Oprea, minister of defense, Angel Tilvar and minister of foreign affairs, Luminita Odobescu.