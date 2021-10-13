Ciolos: I've told PNL, UDMR leaders of my intention to form a Government, we'll meet again Friday

Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) announced that during the course of Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), mentioning that he told them of his intention of forming a Government as quickly as possible.

"I had a meeting this evening with the leaders of PNL, UDMR, where I laid out my plan once I was designated as a candidate for Prime Minister, that my intention is to form a Government. (...) Colleagues, PNL chairman, Florin Citu, UDMR chairman, Kelemen Hunor, said that they need a discussion in the party, in order to get a mandate for such a negotiation and we will have a meeting on Friday," Ciolos said, during a press conference at USR headquarters.

"I am waiting for UDMR and PNL's decision. (...) It is important to see how much PNL and UDMR will take responsibility in order to offer a Government to Romania," Ciolos highlighted.

The PM designate met on Wednesday with the chairman of PNL, interim PM Florin Citu, the chairman of UDMR, the interim deputy premier Kelemen Hunor, and the leader of the parliamentary group of national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian, for a first discussion in order to establish a majority for forming a new Government.