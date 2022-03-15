Citu after meeting with EPP Group leader Manfred Weber: No need for NRRP optimization

An optimization of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) is not necessary, Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Tuesday after a meeting in Bucharest with Chair of the European People's Party Group Manfred Weber, Agerpres reports.

"Both I and Manfred have made it very clear that Romania remains committed to carrying out all the reforms laid out in the NRRP and there is no European discussion at this moment about rethinking the NRRP. (...) The implementation of the NRRP means money for Romania and if we do it, then of course that money will cover other expenses and we'll have a broader pool of resources. Things are very simple, this is free money that Romania receives through the NRRP," said the Liberal leader."We talked about EU investments, but also about the danger of leftists floating populist programs which would jeopardize the economic stability of the EU, and both the EPP and the PNL must they remain strong in the face of these programs," Citu said.Manfred Weber also referred to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, stating that the European Union is investing in the future and in the post-pandemic recovery process, and that the EPP Group supports Romania's reform agenda."There are two sides of the medal. On the one hand investments, money, European assistance, solidarity from the European taxpayer money, and on the other hand the readiness to do the necessary reforms, and there again I am very happy that our party is on the frontline to defend this reform agenda for a modern, pro-European and competitive Romania," Weber specified.