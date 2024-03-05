Ciuca: Organising the meeting in Bucharest, a sign of recognition of PNL's importance and Romania's relevance

The organisation of the European People's Party Congress in Bucharest is a sign of recognition of the importance of the National Liberal Party (PNL) within the European People's Party family and the relevance of Romania, Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca told a joint press conference with EPP Chairman Manfred Weber on Tuesday.

Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting at the PNL headquarters with the chairman of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, present in Bucharest on the occasion of the EPP Congress that will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I am very happy to have received this decision that the European People's Party will hold the EPP Congress here in Bucharest in the next three days. It is a sign of recognition of the importance that the PNL has within the European People's family, in the centre-right family of European politics and, at the same time, it is a sign of recognition of the relevance that Romania has for everything that means solidarity, unity and measures, decisions that will be made for the future of Europe," said Nicolae Ciuca.