CNSAS employees - open letter to politicians and civil society: We want predictability and pay equity

The specialist staff of the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives 9CNSAS) now in its sixth day of protest, sent an open letter to politicians and civil society on Monday calling for predictability and pay equity.

CNSAS employees addressed the open letter to President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Senate President Nicolae Ciuca, acting Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis, political parties with parliamentary representation and civil society and public actors concerned with democratic culture and education.

"The rise of authoritarianism, the seduction of populism, the ideological falsification of the historical past, the manipulation of totalitarian memories for undemocratic purposes make our entire educational activity part of a national effort to strengthen societal resilience. CNSAS is not just an institution. It is a commitment of democratic Romania, an ideal. Free worlds survive through their ideals. Within this horizon, we want the 23 years of institutional construction not to be lost. We want our people not to leave. We want predictability and pay equity. We cannot passively watch the institution being destroyed by demotivation, the lack of the necessary resources to fulfil the public mandate entrusted to us and the lack of interest of the decision-makers. We make a public appeal so that history and knowledge are not laid aside in irrelevance and oblivion," the CNSAS employees state in the letter.

They call on policy makers and society for a "fair ranking, sizing and funding of the CNSAS", pointing out that there are less than 200 specialists left in the institution, many leaving for higher salaries.

CNSAS employees show that "the lack of urgent measures to stop the voluntary departures from the specialized directorates will irreparably deprive the public interest of the expertise of professionals who cannot be easily replaced"