Combating terrorism and human trafficking - discussed by JusMin Predoiu with Turkish ambassador in Bucharest

The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, met, on Thursday, with Özgür Kivanç Altanal, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, in which context they discussed the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES, the Romanian minister of justice appreciated the good collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest and, in general, with the authorities in Turkey, based on the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides reaffirmed their openness to the consolidation of bilateral cooperation in the application of existing international legal instruments, according to the cited source, which adds that during the discussions the conviction was expressed that the intensification of cooperation on a legal level will result in the promotion of the interests of the two states, told Agerpres.

"The very important topic of combating terrorism and human trafficking was also addressed, both sides underlining the joint efforts made in this regard", the release informs.