Cultural personalities awarded by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decrees awarding several cultural personalities.

The President awarded writers Georg Aescht and Ana Livia Hagiu (Ana Muresan) with the Cultural Merit Order, Category A - Literature, in sign of "appreciation for their important contributions to promoting Romanian culture and civilization, as well as for facilitating the knowledge of the Romanian cultural and literary phenomenon in the Federal Republic of Germany"; and Academician Klaus Bochmann with the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Commander, Category A - Literature.

Professor Radu-Anton Maier was awarded the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Commander, Category C - Fine Arts "in recognition and appreciation for his important and prestigious career in the service of fine arts, for the talent, dedication and professionalism that led to the enrichment of universal culture and spirituality, for his major contribution to promoting Romania's image in the Federal Republic of Germany", Agerpres informs.

President Iohannis awarded the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Commander, Category D - Performing Arts to director David Esrig and set designer Helmut Sturmer "in recognition and appreciation for their important artistic achievements, whereby through talent, energy and dedication they created landmark works in contemporary theatrical and cinematographic art, for their major contribution to the promotion of Romania's image in the Federal Republic of Germany."