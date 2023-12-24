Custodian of the Romanian Crown conveys admiration for Romanians having shown generosity, courage, compassion

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, conveyed on Sunday, in the Christmas message, her admiration and affection for all Romanians who have shown generosity, courage and compassion towards those who suffer or are in difficulty.

"On the eve of Christmas, I send all my admiration and affection to all Romanians who have shown generosity, courage and compassion towards those who suffer or are in difficulty. People have achieved many good things in this country. I am also proud of our young people, who are proving to be well trained and competitive, wherever they are, at home or in the world," reads the message sent to AGERPRES by the Royal House.

Her Majesty Margareta mentioned that "Romanians abroad have made efforts for their families and have shown professionalism and devotion to the communities in which they live".

"I hope that, not very late, Romanians will have reasons to return home to Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The country needs them more than ever," said the Crown Custodian.

Her Majesty Margareta also had "a word of praise" for the private sector, which had the strength to adapt and move forward.

She went on to say that next year "the Republic of Moldova's European path needs support".

"Romania's security and stability depend on the balance of our region and of Europe as a whole," said Her Majesty Margareta.

In her message, she recalled that this year too the Royal House "promoted the economy, the education, ecology, science and art".

"We have continued to give confidence and support to local communities, through our work with the Red Cross, the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the dozens of organizsations with royal patronage and the projects of my House. In all the towns and villages I visited I met exemplary people and organisations ready to help the country and their communities. At Christmas, our souls are filled with hope and love for our family, our friends, our community," added the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

"Our Lord's love for us and His sacrifice are an inspiration without equal. At Christmas, we carry in our hearts all our loved ones, especially those far away and those who are no longer with us. Christmas is a time of gratitude, generosity and kindness. The Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ is a time of spiritual fulfilment. I wish the Romanians in the country, in the Republic of Moldova and those far away many years of health, hope and peace of mind," Her Majesty Margareta also conveyed in her Christmas message.