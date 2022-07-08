David Popovici, another gold medal in 50m freestyle, at 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships

Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100.

The swimmer endorsed by CS Dinamo entered the finals with the first time, achieving his fourth medal during the EC 2022 U-23 championship, after two gold medals in men's 4x100m freestyle relay event and 200m freestyle and a silver medal in the 4x100 m freestyle mixed relay.

The podium of the 50m freestyle event was completed by Jere Hribar from Croatia, with 22 sec 55/100 and Martin Kartavi from Israel, with 22 sec 57/100.

The Romanian delegation has so far won 6 medals at the European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships: 4 gold medals - the men's 4x100m freestyle relay event (David Popovici, Vlad Stancu, Stefan Cozma and Patrick Sebastian Dinu), David Popovici in the men's 200m freestyle, Vlad Stefan Stancu in the men's 1,500m freestyle and 2 silver medals - in the 4x100m freestyle mixed relay (David Popovici, Sebastian Dinu, Bianca Costea and Rebecca Aimee Diaconescu), Bianca Costea in the women's 50m freestyle event.

The 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships are taking place at the new Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, July 5 to10 with no less than 494 swimmers from 42 countries attending. Romania is represented by 26 swimmers, 14 men and 12 women.