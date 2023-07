The decrees taking note of the resignation of Marius Budai as Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity and appointing Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu as interim Labour minister were published on Friday in the Official Journal.

President Klaus Iohannis signed the two decrees on Friday morning.

Marius Budai submitted his resignation as Minister of Labour on Thursday.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that Marius Budai's resignation is an act of honour.

AGERPRES