DefMin Dincu, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, on Russia's military aggression against Ukraine

Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu met on Wednesday with the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Republic of Moldova, Oleg Serebrian, one of the topics addressed being the situation of regional security against the backdrop of the unprovoked and brutal military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

During the talks, the two officials addressed issues related to the priorities and efforts of the Chisinau authorities regarding the European path of the Republic of Moldova, as well as Romania's active involvement in promoting and adopting the European Peace Facility (EPF) aimed at the Moldovan partner, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence sent to AGERPRES.At the same time, aspects of the regional security situation were discussed against the backdrop of the unprovoked and brutal military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and elements of regional geopolitical context were presented, the quoted source said.The issue of the refugee situation, the impact on the two partner states and the importance of humanitarian support granted to Ukraine were also addressed.The two officials stressed the need to maintain a constant dynamic of the political-military dialogue, for a more efficient and coordinated action, as well as to continue the joint efforts dedicated to the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.