DefMin Tilvar: Romania is an ally fully committed to preserving NATO values

Romania is "an ally fully committed to preserving NATO values," says the country's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar in a message on the 20th anniversary of Romania's NATO membership.

In his message published by the Defence Ministry (MApN) he also says that he is convinced that NATO "will stand the test of time, providing freedom and security for future generations."

At the time of accession, the minister says, Romania "received the strongest security guarantees, due to its membership in the strongest political and military alliance in the world and became stronger and more visible at Euro-Atlantic level."

He also speaks of the Romanian military.

"Today, we are paying tribute to the heroes who fell in the line of duty in war zones and became anchors in time for generations to come. At the same time, I would like to voice my respect and gratitude for the soldiers wounded in combat, for the veterans in the war zones, as well as for the personnel of the Ministry of National Defence who contributed to the evolution of our country within the Alliance. Last but not least, I would like to thank the Romanian soldiers who are currently participating in missions, operations and exercises under NATO banners and demonstrate that Romania is not only a beneficiary, but also a security provider alongside its strategic partners."

Tilvar also mentions the NATO member states' troops deployed on Romania's soil, "who contribute to ensuring an efficient and consolidated deterrence and defence posture in the Black Sea region and on the entire eastern flank."

"The contribution of our allies to ensuring Romania's security is a strong proof of allied solidarity and cohesion, as well as NATO's capacity for collective defence," says Tilvar.

He adds that "NATO membership is one of the fundamental pillars of Romania's defence and security system, along with EU membership and the strategic partnership with the US."

"The North Atlantic Alliance celebrates this year 75 years since its establishment. In the seven and a half decades of existence of the Alliance, there have been more or less troubled periods in terms of security. NATO's values, transposed into securing peace, freedom and attachment to democratic values, are the most important achievements of this political-military alliance."