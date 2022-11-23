 
     
DefMin Tilvar, Spanish counterpart Robles Fernandez address Defence sector cooperation

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Angel Tîlvăr

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, participated on Wednesday, in Castellon de la Plana, in the first joint meeting of the governments of the Kingdom of Spain and Romania, on which occasion he had a bilateral meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles Fernandez, the sides' discussions aiming at the cooperation in the field of Defence of the two countries.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense, the two Defense ministers discussed the security situation generated by the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and its implications at the world level, the implementation of the decisions of the NATO Summit in Madrid and Spain's contribution to the allied operational projects in Romania, as well as about bilateral collaboration and the need to maintain constant attention on security issues in Africa or other areas of the globe.

The Minister of Defense appreciated the significant support provided by the Spanish partner in the implementation of allied deterrence and defense measures in the Black Sea region, welcoming Spain's decisions regarding the deployment of the air surveillance radar as part of the consolidation of the allied presence on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance, as well as the participation with aircraft and the specialized personnel related to the allied air missions in Romania.AGERPRES

