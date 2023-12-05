DefMin Tilvar speaks of possibility of training Ukrainian military in Romania

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar said that there is a possibility of training Ukrainian military personnel on Romanian territory, in multiple areas.

The minister is part of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's delegation to the United States.

"I was in London last week and I met with the new Minister of Defence, Mr Grant Shapps, and he told me how much he appreciates Romanian instructors, because Romania is involved, together with the UK, in a training programme, Interflex," he said.

In this regard, the Minister of Defence said that "there are multiple frameworks and possibilities."

"There is this possibility, plus there is the EUMAM - EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, which is in a European format, and which is aimed at training Ukrainian military. It depends on what the training needs are - whether they are at maritime level, mountain hunter level and so on," he said.

Ukrainian pilots can also be trained at Borcea Air Base. "They have to go through a process of acquiring language skills. We are ready to receive them, although our number one priority is the training and preparation of Romanian pilots, as we are going to have 32 new F-16 aircraft, and the need for pilot training is obviously understandable for everyone," added Tilvar.

