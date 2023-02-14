DefMin Tilvar to attend meeting of NATO Defence ministers

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will participate on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) and in the meeting of the ministers of Defence from NATO member states, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs.

According to a MApN release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which unfolds in the first part of Tuesday, the minister will be accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu.

The meeting of the allied ministers of Defence is part of the current calendar and will mainly focus on discussing the further support granted to Ukraine and the stage of implementation of the decisions adopted at the NATO summit in Madrid last June and in view of preparing the decision-making package for the summit in Vilnius, which takes place this summer.

The ministerial meeting will start on Tuesday evening with an informal working session dedicated to the security developments marked by the aggression war waged by Russia in Ukraine, one year after its commencement. The session will be attended by ministers of Defence from Sweden, Finland and Ukraine and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

On Wednesday, the working session of the defence ministers will focus on the deterrence and defence agenda, in view of preparing the package of decisions of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, being presented the stage of development plans, the structure of forces and the command and control arrangement. Moreover, within this session, also discussed will be aspects regarding the fair share of burdens at allied level and the ways to strengthen the Defence Investment Pledge.