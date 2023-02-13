DefMin Tilvar to take part in meeting of Defense ministers from NATO countries

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, will participate, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine (Ramstein format) and in the meeting of the ministers of Defense from the NATO member states, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

At the meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine, which will take place in the first part of Tuesday, the minister will be accompanied by the chief of the Defense Staff, general Daniel Petrescu.

The meeting of the allied ministers of defense is part of the current calendar and will mainly focus on discussing the continuation of the support offered to Ukraine and the stage of implementation of the decisions adopted at the NATO summit in Madrid last June and in the perspective of preparing the decision-making package for the summit in Vilnius, which will take place this summer.