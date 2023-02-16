Deputies' Chamber Speaker Ciolacu to pay official visit to Rome, Thursday and Friday

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit to Italy, Rome, on Thursday and Friday, told Agerpres.

According to the schedule, on Thursday, it takes place the meeting of the Romanian and Italian delegation, led by the speakers of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania and Italy, Marcel Ciolacu and Lorenzo Fontana, respectively.

Moreover, Marcel Ciolacu will also have a meeting with Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

On Friday, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies will have a meeting Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and afterwards, Marcel Ciolacu will meet with representatives of the diocesan communities in the Lazio Region.