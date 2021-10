PNL (National Liberal Party) Deputy Ionel Danca on Thursday left the parliamentary group of this party to become a non-affiliated Deputy from now on.

According to him, "the new leadership of PNL is humiliating itself, begging for help from the PSD, heads down" while, "and this is the maximum humiliation" for the PNL voters, PSD (Social Democratic Party) refuses this invitation of PNL, Agerpres informs.