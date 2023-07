Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu will act as interim labour minister following the resignation of incumbent Labour Minister Marius Budai, with a final appointmnet of the next labour minister expected next week, government sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu agrees with a woman being appointed the next labour minister.

Five people would be in contention, including Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Simona Bucura Oprescu. AGERPRES