DevMin Cseke Attila: Gov't prepares thermal rehabilitation of 4,333 buildings, through the 'Renovation Wave' programme

The Romanian government will improve the energy efficiency of at least 4,333 buildings, of which 2,700 belong to public institutions, the rest being housing blocks, the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, informs on Wednesday.

He specified that he cannot say exactly how many buildings have been thermally rehabilitated until now, because, over time, programmes have been carried out through several ministries, both with European and national funds.

"I can tell you what the Government aims to achieve through the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan], through the "Renovation Wave" programme, with a financing of 2.8 billion and 30pct overcontracting. We are about to rehabilitate at least 4,333 buildings, of which 2,700 are public buildings and the rest are residential blocks," Cseke Attila told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

The Minister of Development underscored that the most important thing about the "Renovation Wave" programme is the fact that it does not require co-financing from the local authority or the home owner.

"What is very important about this component, and also explains its success, besides the current energy crisis and context, is the method that was negotiated with the European Commission, the method of implementing this programme, which is simple, efficient, based on a digital platform, a fairly quick assessment and financing 100pct covered. It is the first energy efficiency programme for apartment blocks in Romania, regardless of the funds we will use to finance it, which does not require co-financing from the local authority, respectively from the owners of the apartments in the respective housing blocks. This is added value, both for the local community and for the citizens, because, basically, without financing, without investing anything, the respective owner will have a more energy efficient apartment, which also increases its value on the market, while the bills will also decrease thanks to the improved energy efficiency of the building," explained Cseke Attila.