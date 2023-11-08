"Devrim Erbil: Istanbul of yesterday and today" exhibition, next week, at the National Art Museum

The contemporary painting exhibition "Devrim Erbil: Istanbul of yesterday and today" will open on November 15, in the Kretzulescu Halls of the National Art Museum of Romania.

According to a press release from MNAR, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, made in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Romania, the exhibition will be opened, from 18:00, in the presence of the artist Devrim Erbil, the curator Yildiz Ibram and the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Ozgur Kivanc Gazebo.

"Devrim Erbil: Istanbul of yesterday and today" presents 29 paintings and a silk fabric, created by the artist between 1989 and 2023.

"In the painter's vision, an artist should debut by drawing inspiration from the tradition of his country. So, starting in the 1970s, he began to paint abstractions of urban and natural landscapes from Anatolian cities and Istanbul. Erbil draws views from above in a contemporary abstract style and landscapes with a sketch-based composition, establishing a link with traditional Turkish miniature paintings. His works are not simple imitations of traditional miniatures, but are modern, original, colorful works with an immense amount of detail realistic," MNAR states.

The opening will be followed by an instrumental Kanun concert, supported by the renowned Turkish performer Hakan Gungor. The program will include pieces written by Dimitrie Cantemir, Ottoman pieces and pieces from the ethnic cultures of Turkey, Sephardic, Arabic, Balkan, Armenian, Greek and Chechen songs.

The event celebrates 350 years since the birth of the great scholar Dimitrie Cantemir and 100 years since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey.

The exhibition "Devrim Erbil: Istanbul of yesterday and today" can be visited until February 18, 2024.

AGERPRES