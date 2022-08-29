Drought-hit gricultural area nears 431,000 hectares in 34 counties

The agricultural area affected by the drought reached, on Monday, 430,996 hectares in 34 counties, according to the centralised data reported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

According to the quoted source, of this area, 206,815 hectares were cultivated with wheat and triticale, 102,460 hectares with corn, 49,400 hectares with sunflower, 33,316 hectares with barley, two-row barley, oat, rye, 31,714 hectares with rapeseed, 11,316 hectares with fodder, 9,398 hectares with other crops, 7,504 hectares with soybeans and 874 hectares with peas, told Agerpres.

The counties that have so far reported areas affected by drought are: Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galaţi, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita , Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea.