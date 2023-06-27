EconMin Oprea welcomes launching of Romvolt project, with lithium-ion battery cells factory to be built in Galati.

Through the Romvolt project, which implies the construction of a state-of-the-art electric battery factory in Galati, Romania is making the transition from a consumer state to a producer of lithium-ion battery cells, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan Radu Oprea stated at the project launch event, told Agerpres.

The Economy minister participated, between 26 and 27 June 2023, in Brussels, at the launching event of the Romvolt project, which creates the premises for the construction of a battery factory in Romania. The invitation was launched by Noshin OMAR, founder and CEO of the Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (ABEE), and the event was also attended by the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, according to a Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Ministry (MEAT) press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"One of the priorities of the Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Ministry is to boost Romania's integration into the European battery value chain in line with European policies and regulations in order to create the optimal development framework for electromobility, part of the Green Deal objectives. That is why, I welcome the launch of the Romvolt project, which implies the construction of a lithium-ion battery cell factory in Galati, with a total capacity of 22 GW. Besides the fact that we will have a state-of-the-art electric battery factory, the investment will create new jobs and strengthen the industrial ecosystem in our country. Through Romvolt, Romania is making the transition from a consumer state to a producer of lithium-ion battery cells," stated minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, who attended the Romvolt launch event.

There are currently more than 4 million electric vehicles in circulation worldwide. Moreover, this number is expected to grow to 50-200 million by 2028, rising to 900 million by 2040. In this regard, the European Union has declared battery production as a strategic imperative for the clean energy trajectory, but also for the modernization and competitiveness of the industry, in line with the Green Deal objectives, the press release mentions.

According to the quoted source, the ABEE investment will make possible Romania's transition from a consumer to a producer of lithium-ion battery cells. This fact is also a competitive advantage for our country, taking into account the crisis of dependence on critical raw materials in Europe. The factory will be operational in 2026, after the completion of administrative procedures and the acquisition of production lines and the arrangement of production spaces.

"Romania supports investments like Romvolt! We will continue to support the implementation of such projects, which are necessary for the development of an environment favorable to sustainable economic growth," Stefan-Radu Oprea said.