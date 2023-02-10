EconMin Spataru: The Romanian industry is not a pile of scrap iron

After a working visit to Buzau County on Friday, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said that "the Romanian industry is not a pile of scrap iron," and the proof comes from the companies running on Romanian capital which not only have managed to stay in business, but also to develop production facilities for the heavy industry, told Agerpres.

"Today I was at SARA, the most important producer in Romania and in Europe of carbon steel fittings for welding with a diametre of up to 1,420 millimeters. More than 200 Buzau people work at the only factory in Europe that produces the whole range of fittings. I think it is important to promote the successful models among Romanian companies. The Ministry of Economy supports production on Romanian capital and winning over foreign investors," Spataru wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister also toured the Yazaki factory, which produces components for the automotive industry and which has been operating in Romania since 2003, having over 8,000 employees at four production facilities in the country.

"I was pleased to learn that 60% of the employees at Yazaki Buzau are women. 600 people of Buzau work at the new Yazaki factory in Buzau, a facility operating since 2021. Today I visited the factory's production lines and talked with employees about working conditions. (...) The Ministry of Economy supports the manufacturing industry under a state aid scheme of 300 million euros promoted both in 2022 and in 2023," said Spataru.

The minister's schedule also included a visit to the GreenGroup company, the largest recycler in Romania that has around 3,000 employees.

"The visit to Green Group is not accidental (...) Because I know how important the circular economy component is in the national economy, I have promoted a de minimis state aid scheme of 8 million euros at the Ministry of Economy, which has had a real success given the large number of companies that submitted projects to access funds. In addition, last year the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of the Environment and the General Secretariat of the Government, launched the Strategy for the Circular Economy, a very important objective to fulfill the OECD accession objectives," Spataru also showed.