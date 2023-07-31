EduMin Deca: Romanian language, culture and civilization classes to be resumed in UK

The Romanian language, culture and civilization classes will be resumed in the UK for the first time after Brexit, according to a post on Facebook of the Romanian Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, told Agerpres.

"As I said before, providing access to these classes to the children and young people in the diaspora was one of my priorities," said Deca.

"Culture and one's cultural identity need to be protected, which is why I've made all efforts to complete the legal framework that was necessary for the classes to take place again," said the Minister.