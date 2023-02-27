EduMin: Scholarships will increase, in general, as well as merit and performance scholarships

The minister of Education, Ligia Deca, said on Monday that the draft law on pre-university education provides for the increase of scholarships for students, but also the possibility that students with high academic performance can pass two years of study in one school year.

"We are increasing the scholarships. Thus, the merit scholarships will increase from 200 RON per month to 450 RON per month. The performance scholarships that become Olympic excellence scholarships will have value for those who have prizes at national Olympics - 700 RON per per month, those who bring medals from the national Olympics - 1,000 RON per month. (...) Students who win medals in the Olympic sports organized by the national sports federations will benefit from merit scholarships," said the minister, during a press conference, on the occasion of the presentation of the national education draft laws.

Ligia Deca also said that the three high school routes - theoretical, vocational, technological - will give equal access to higher education.

"That's why the baccalaureate also adapts to the high school profile. (...) We want to generalize dual technological education until the year 2027. This means that any technological education program will be carried out in close cooperation with an employer. (... ) We also include higher education, practically in the complete dual route higher education is included...(...) We additionally support dual education consortia that include local public authorities, employers, technological high schools and universities can also be a part," a supported by the Minister of Education.AGERPRES