Electrica has started reorganization process, which will be discussed with social partners

Electrica has started a procedure to reorganize its headquarters' structure, and a final decision will be taken after discussions with the social partners, according to a report by the company, submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"Following the information regarding the activity of Electrica SA, we make the following clarifications: the reorganization procedures are complex, strictly regulated by law, which involve going through preliminary stages before final approvals that will produce the effects specific to a reorganization. As for Energy Company Electrica Ltd ("Electrica"), the parent company of the Electrica Group, it is currently carrying out the incipient stages of a reorganization procedure which are limited to the organizational structure of Electrica's headquarters", a press release shows.

After completing these steps, including consultation with the social partner, the competent corporate structures will analyze and decide accordingly, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Depending on the outcome of the next steps and, if applicable, of the corporate decisions that will determine the final and precise elements of a possible reorganization process, Electrica will ensure proper information to stakeholders," company officials said.

The release also states that, in terms of forecasts and estimates of future results, in accordance with the requirements of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the company has adopted a policy regarding forecasts, which establishes the frequency, the period considered and the content of the forecasts.