 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Emergency landing in Timisoara aircraft flying on Bucharest-Madrid route after passenger fainted

aeroport timisoara

The Tarom airline operating a flight on the route Bucharest-Madrid, on Thursday, with 183 passengers on board, landed in Timisoara, for a medical emergency involving one of the passengers.

The representatives of the press office of the County Ambulance Service (SAJ) Timis told AGERPRES that the 64-year-old passenger felt sick on the plane, and the pilot decided to land in Timisoara.

"The passenger took a rapid COVID-19 test, which came out positive, and then she was transported to the Timisoara Municipal Hospital for medical care," said SAJ Timis's spokesman, Florin Crisan.

The aircraft will take off from Timisoara to Madrid shortly, according to the information posted on the Timisoara Airport website.

The passengers of the Madrid flight have been disembarked and the aircraft is disinfected before departure.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.