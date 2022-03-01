Energy Minister in Baku for negotiations on concrete energy cooperation deals

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Tuesday on Facebook that he is in Baku to negotiate "concrete energy cooperation deals" with Azeri officials.

"Today I had a working meeting with Minister Sahil Babayev, chairman of the Romania - Republic of Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic and technical & scientific cooperation. In my capacity as commission chairman on Romania's behalf, I suggested that we step up the activity of this commission, given the predominant energy component in bilateral dialogue," the Minister wrote, Agerpres.ro informs.

The next session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission will take place this year in Baku.

"I also proposed shaking up the activity of the Romania - Azerbaijan Energy Working Group, updating its structure and possibly organizing a new session in the near future. Talks within the Energy Working Group are likely to contribute to the implementation of the energy cooperation proposals advanced by Romania, as the direct dialogue with Azeri partners can allow the identification of new directions of cooperation in the energy sector," the government official added.

Romania plans to import gas from Azerbaijan through the Southern Corridor in order to reduce reliance on Russian gas.