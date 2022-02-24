Energy Regulator: Prosumers with up to 200kW installations to be compensated quantitatively

Prosumers with installations up to 200 kW will be compensated quantitatively until December 31, 2030, and those with installations between 200 and 500 kW will sell energy at the average price from DAM, according to a press release from the National Energy Regulator Authority (ANRE), Agerpres reports.

ANRE representatives say they are encouraging the increase in the number of prosumers through the new rules approved for the sale of electricity produced in power plants from renewable sources with an installed capacity of up to 400 kW.According to the new regulations, prosumers who own units for the production of electricity from renewable sources with an installed capacity of up to 400 kW per place of consumption can sell the electricity produced and delivered in the electricity network to the electricity suppliers with whom they have concluded electricity supply contracts, according to ANRE regulations.Quantitative compensation of consumers with installations with a power of up to 200 kW per place of consumption, will be granted until December 31, 2030, in the context of measures and actions related to achieving the commitments on the share of renewable energy in 2030 specified in the Energy and Climate Change National Plan, according to an ANRE methodology, and after this period the respective prosumers can sell the electricity produced under the conditions provided for the prosumers with installed capacities between 200 kW and 400 kW, per place of consumption.