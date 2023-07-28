 
     
Entry to Romania denied for rd. 22 tons of waste from Germany and the Netherlands

poliția de frontieră

Authorities at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point denied entry to Romania to two semi-trailer trucks carrying approximately 22 tons of waste consisting of furniture, second-hand mattresses and used household appliances from Germany and the Netherlands, because the legal import requirements were not met.

Both vehicles were driven by Romanian nationals.

Due to suspicions regarding the legality of the shipments, the border police sought authorized assistance from the representatives of the Arad County Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. The checks carried out determined that the shipments consisted of 21.8 tons of waste, for which the drivers failed to present the legally required transport documentation, the Arad Border Police reported on Friday.

The authorities ordered the waste shipments to be returned to the foreign sender companies. AGERPRES

