Ex-Minister Sebastian Vladescu faces criminal proceedings for taking bribery and influence peddling

Ex-Minister of Public Finance Sebastian Vladescu is facing criminal proceedings initiated against him by DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) for two counts of bribery and influence peddling, on an ongoing basis.

"After completing the legal and constitutional requirements concerning criminal proceedings initiated against persons who held a ministerial office at the time of the crimes, and after obtaining the approval of the Romanian President, the prosecutors from the DNA - Section for combating corruption-related acts, has launched criminal proceedings against suspect Sebastian Vladescu, who was holding the office of Minister of Public Finance at the time of the crimes, for allegedly taking bribery (two counts) and influence peddling, on an ongoing basis," informs a release of the DNA on Friday remitted to AGERPRES.Sebastian Vladescu has been notified about his capacity as a suspect and the charges, according to the provisions of article 307 of the Criminal Procedure Code," informs the DNA.