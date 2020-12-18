The exhibition "Gheorghe Lazar National College - 160 years of Romanian education", organized on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the establishment of the educational institution, was opened on Friday at the National Museum of Romania's History (MNIR), according to AGERPRES.

Visitors can see for the first time documents, lesson plans, syllabi, textbooks, teaching materials and photographs - fragments of the history of over a century and a half of the high school located near Cimigiu Park. Also, a monographic work was launched - "Gheorghe Lazar National College. Monograph 1860 - 2020" - published at the Official Journal publishing house by teacher Sorin Margarit.

"This exhibition meets a very important project of our museum, that of creating a collection and a database for the history of childhood and adolescence, of education of all grades in Romania. We want the National Museum to have very important documents about this extraordinarily important field of training people through school," MNIR manager Ernest Oberländer-Tarnoveanu said in the opening of the event.

Former Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu presented a short history of Romanian education, emphasizing the contribution that Gheorghe Lazar had in the development of this field.

"The 'Gheorghe Lazar' National College has given personalities in all fields (...) who in this country have left deep traces by exercising the profession for which they were prepared. Why did this happen, why does a school build so many personalities? It is because your school was built on a culture of exigencies, of education, on an institutional culture that established the rules from which you can no longer get out, to the luck of us all. (...) Today, 'Gheorghe Lazar National College' is on a podium, in any ranking we would consider, and I think it is not little. The generations of teachers who went through the College, today's teachers deserve all our gratitude," Ecaterina Andronescu added.

Ionela Neagoe, director of the "Gheorghe Lazar" National College, expressed the desire for the exhibition to represent "a pretext for future virtual history lessons."

"I want this exhibition to be a pretext for future virtual lessons in history, not only of Romanian education, but of history in general, because I believe that information should reach the younger generations and we cannot build without values," said Neagoe.

The Director General of the AGERPRES National News Agency, Claudia Nicolae, said that the institution she runs has been involved in educating pupils to learn how to write a piece of news, how to report fake news and how to see real information with a more informed eye.

"It is a joy for us to support all the steps that help the development, the education of children and not only children. I congratulate the 'Gheorghe Lazar' National College today, at 160 years of activity, 160 years of love and passion. (...) Where there is no dedication and passion we cannot talk about great things at work," said Claudia Nicolae.

The exhibition dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the founding of the National Colleague "Gheorghe Lazar" will be open at the National Museum of Romania's History between December 18, 2020 and April 2021, and can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday, between 9:00 and 17:00.