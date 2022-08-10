Family of five, killed in Bascov: murder suspect, family member with mental issues

The man with mental issues from the town of Bascov, sounthern Arges County suspected for killing five family members, did not have a criminal record for violent behavior, according to the head prosecutor of the Arges Court, Laurentiu Palaghiea.

"The perpetrator reported about these acts which we are investigating, he will be sent to the District Attorney's Office (...) for statements, of course, by respecting all rights. (...) From the first data, it seems that he was not involved in any sort of conflicts, or at least any conflicts which would involve the Police or investigation bodies. (...) He was coherent and related rather freely and smoothly about a certain way of committing the murders," Palaghiea declared.

He specified that the suspect, 53 years of age, was found near the residence and did not put up any resistance.

"The victims were found inside the two properties, at the address of their homes. (...) All victims bear marks of intense aggression. There was a correction made from the initial information, in the sense that the initial information said that this is about a stabbing. What I can say is that in this case there was a blunt object, possibly a hammer or something else," the head prosecutor also said.

According to the mayor of Bascov, Gheorghe Stancu, the suspect was registered as having mental issues for the past 16 years.

Five members of the same family, including one child, were found dead in a household in the town of Bascov, on Tuesday afternoon, said the representatives of the Arges County Police Inspectorate.

"On August 9, current year, police from the Arges County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) were notified of a 48 year old male, from Bascov, who found, when returning home, five members of his family (wife, child, two in-laws and one brother-in-law), deceased, stabbed. The Police from Bascov Rural Police arrived at the scene, as well as criminal investigation police, and from the Special Actions Service, who have found that those referred to were confirmed," the Public Relations Office of IPJ Arges informed initially.AGERPRES