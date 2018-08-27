FCSB tops the rankings after 6th round of 2018-2019 football edition's League I

The 6th round of the 2018-2019 League I football edition the matches of which took place Friday to Monday ended with the following results:

CS Concordia Chiajna - AFC Astra Giurgiu 0-3 (0-0)AFC Dunarea Calarasi - CSM Politehnica Iasi 2-0 (0-0)FC Dinamo Bucharest - AFC Hermannstadt 2-1 (1-0)CS Gaz Metan Medias - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 0-0FC Viitorul Constanta - FCSB 1-4 (0-1)AFC Botosani - ACS Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 0-0FC Voluntari - Universitatea Craiova 1-5 (0-4)Ranking:Position Team G W D L GF-GA P1 FCSB 6 4 1 1 16-6 132 CFR 1907 Cluj 6 3 3 0 8-4 123 Astra Giurgiu 6 2 4 0 8-4 104 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 1 2 11-11 105 Dunarea Calarasi 6 2 3 1 6-5 96 Universitatea Craiova 6 2 2 2 10-6 87 ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 6 2 2 2 5-4 88 Gaz Metan Medias 6 2 2 2 7-9 89 FC Botosani 6 1 4 1 7-6 710 FC Hermannstadt 6 2 1 3 7-7 711 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 1 3 6-7 712 Concordia Chiajna 6 2 1 3 6-8 713 Politehnica Iasi 6 1 2 3 3-11 514 FC Voluntari 6 0 1 5 4-16 1Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.