Ferdinand Nagy, appointed Commissioner General of Romanian Section for 2020 World Exhibition, Dubai

Ferdinand Nagy has been appointed Commissioner General of the Romanian Section for the 2020 World Exhibition "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by a decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban published on Thursday in the Official Gazette, according to AGERPRES.

He replaces Mihai Doru Dediu, released from this position.

Also on Thursday, the decision to vacate, upon request, the position of Secretary of State within the Ministry of Education and Research of Rodica Luminita Barcari was published in the Official Gazette. She resigned on Wednesday. She was Secretary of State for Pre-University Education.