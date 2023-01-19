 
     
Fifty-four flights delayed, 17 cancelled at Henri Coanda Airport, Jan. 12-18, 2023

As many as 54 flights (arrivals and departures) were delayed more than 60 minutes at the Henri Coanda Airport (AIHCB) in the January 12 - 18 week, with rotaion of crews or aircraft being the cause for the delays of 19 of them as reported by the airlines, the Bucharest Airports National Corporation (CNAB) said on Thursday.

In the same week, 17 flights were cancelled.

According to CNAB, most of the delayed flights were operated by Wizz Air (21 flights), Ryan Air (nine flights) and TAROM (six flights), told Agerpres.

Between January 12 and 18, 2023, there were 1,839 flights at AIHCB, including 1,714 regulars.

