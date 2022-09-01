Financial support of over 26 million lei for animal breeders

Animal breeders receive financial support of 26.047 million lei for the services provided in June and in the second quarter of 2022, the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture (APIA) informs on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture, makes the payment of the state aid in the animal breeding sector, requested through the payment requests related to the services provided in June and in the second quarter of 2022. The amount authorised for payment is worth 26,046,778 lei and is granted from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for applicants who have accessed this form of state aid, in accordance with the provisions of Government Decision No. 1179/2014 regarding the establishment of a state aid schemes in the animal breeding sector," reads an APIA press release, told Agerpres.