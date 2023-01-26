 
     
FinMin Caciu says a drop in prices might occur after middle of this year

Guvernul Romaniei
Adrian Caciu

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu stated that a decline in prices might occur after the middle of this year to the extent in which the government intervenes with measures to lead to this result, told Agerpres.

He responded as such when asked about when Romanians can expect prices to decrease, taking into account that inflation registers a slight drop.

"I believe that though several measures we will have this response somewhere after the middle of the year. Through many measures, they don't decrease naturally if we don't help them," Minister Adrian Caciu told a news conference on Thursday at the Victoria Palace.

