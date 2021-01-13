First batch of Moderna vaccine enters Romania at Nadlac II border point

The first batch of Moderna vaccines arrived in Romania on Tuesday night, by land, entering the country through the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Arad reported.

The vaccines were brought in by truck, escorted by police, and border formalities lasted a few minutes, with the lane secured for passage.

The truck immediately left for Bucharest, escorted by Police and Gendarmerie crews.

The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 reported on Tuesday that the first batch of 14,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive on Wednesday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development.

Doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre and will be distributed in regional and vaccination centres in the coming period.