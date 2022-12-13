Flexible working hours, among most desired benefits, Romanian employers&employees say

The majority of employers in Romania (97 pct) say that the flexible working schedule is one of the most desired benefits by employees, while two out of three top companies offer benefits related to this aspect, reveals a specialized study, published on Tuesday.

Centralized data by Mindspace show that almost three quarters (72 pct) of the interviewed Romanian employees declare that they already have a flexible workplace, while 97 pct consider that flexibility is one of the most important aspects, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, two out of three top employers offer flexibility either in relation to location, such as working from home or remotely, or in relation to work schedule.

On average, the Romanian respondents of the study work 3.9 days from the office, and 66 pct of them enjoy the socialization that comes with the environment. Other important elements for Romanian employees, regarding the work space, are: natural light (61 pct), clean, smoke-free air (51 pct), quiet areas (46%) and ergonomic or adjustable furniture (40 pct).

Also, 95 pct of the Human Resources managers interviewed in the study declared that the employees are involved in the activities they do, and 94 pct of them believe that the employees are happy at their current workplace. On the other hand, only 49 pct of employees claim that they are satisfied with their workplace and do not think of making changes, while 87 pct feel involved in their day-to-day activities.

The study was conducted on 1,470 employees from Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Israel, Great Britain and the USA. In Romania, Mindspace opened its first location in December 2018, in the Campus A office building within the Globalworth Campus in Bucharest.