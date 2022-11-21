 
     
Foreign Minister Aurescu discusses Romania's Schengen accession with French President, Swedish counterpart

b1.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

On the sidelines of the third Ministerial Conference of the Moldova Support Platform taking place in Paris, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had on Monday brief discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, and with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom.

"Honored to briefly discuss today with President Emmanuel Macron in the margins of the Moldova Support Platform in Paris. Thanked for the strong support of France for Romania's accession to Schengen," Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

He mentioned that he also discussed with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom about Romania's accession to the free movement area.

"We continued our dialogue on Romania's Schengen accession. Thanked for the support of the Swedish Government and agreed to stay in contact in the next period," the ForMin also wrote.

Bogdan Aurescu co-chaired on Monday the third Ministerial Conference of the Moldova Support Platform, a permanent support instrument created at the initiative of the Foreign Ministers of Romania, Germany and France in the spring of this year to mobilize the financial contributions of the international community and to support the reforms necessary for Moldova's EU accession. AGERPRES

