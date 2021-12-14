Foreign Ministry is concerned about recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expresses its concern in the context of the adoption on December 10 by the National Assembly of R. Srpska from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) of a set of conclusions aimed at outlining a transfer of competencies from the central level, being established a term of six months for the preparation of the legal framework necessary to regulate the formation of the institution's institutions.

"This development poses a challenge to the regulatory and political framework established by the Dayton Peace Accords, with potential negative consequences for regional stability," the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) said in a release issued to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry reiterates "full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as support for the continuation of the country's European path, in line with the highest political commitments made in the institutional dialogue with the European Union and the Member States.""The functioning of the institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina must have as a fundamental objective the interest of all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and ensuring this objective is an essential responsibility of the political leaders towards the citizens and their future," the MAE explained.The MAE also supports the resumption of constructive dialogue between all political leaders and calls for a renunciation of secessionist rhetoric, as well as for a focus on the reforms needed for the European accession process.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes and fully supports the efforts of the international community and transatlantic coordination, all the more significant in the current complex regional context.On December 10, the National Assembly of R. Sprska held a special session at which it adopted a series of conclusions in the areas of justice, military, security and taxation aimed at ensuring the transfer of powers from the central level of Bosnia and Herzegovina. at the level of R. Srpska.The National Assembly of R. Sprska also adopted a "Declaration on Constitutional Principles", which stipulates that the authorities of R. Sprska will draw up a new Constitution of the entity, in which all its powers will be mentioned, except those defined in the Constitution of the BiH, as well as the fact that all normative acts generated by the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina are unconstitutional, and are not procedurally adopted in the BiH Parliament.