 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former PM Citu: I will ask my colleagues to vote in favour of lifting my immunity

inquamFOTO
florin Citu

Former PM Citu: I will ask my colleagues to vote in favour of lifting my immunity

Former prime minister and currently Liberal senator Florin Citu on Monday stated that he will ask his colleagues in the National Liberal Party (PNL) to vote in favour of his immunity being lifted, adding, however, that he will not resign from PNL or from the Liberal parliamentary group.

"If I had some leadership position inside the party, then, of course, I would have given that up, but I do not have such position," Citu said at the Palace of Parliament.

He also mentioned that he carried out his duties as prime minister according to the laws in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.