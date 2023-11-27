Former PM Citu: I will ask my colleagues to vote in favour of lifting my immunity

Former prime minister and currently Liberal senator Florin Citu on Monday stated that he will ask his colleagues in the National Liberal Party (PNL) to vote in favour of his immunity being lifted, adding, however, that he will not resign from PNL or from the Liberal parliamentary group.

"If I had some leadership position inside the party, then, of course, I would have given that up, but I do not have such position," Citu said at the Palace of Parliament.

He also mentioned that he carried out his duties as prime minister according to the laws in Romania.