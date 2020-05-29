ForMin Aurescu on need to redefine relations with China at EU foreign ministers' meeting

Minister Bogdan Aurescu addressed on Friday, at the meeting of Foreign Affairs ministers of the member states of the European Union, in which he participated by video conference, the need to redefine the European Union's long-term relations with China, in the new context created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) states in a release.

Minister Aurescu underlined the importance of a substantial dialogue, with tangible results on the adoption of the EU-China Strategic Cooperation Agenda 2025, the adoption of the Joint Action Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation and the signing of the EU-China Geographical Indications Agreement. He expressed confidence in making further progress in the EU-China negotiations on the Comprehensive Investment Agreement.

Aurescu said the EU must remain ambitious in promoting European values related to climate change goals, the principles of multilateralism and the need to balance the EU-China bilateral trade, while closely following China's internal realities.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu also stressed the importance of transatlantic coordination, including in areas such as cyber security and critical infrastructure investments.

As to the recent developments in Afghanistan, Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the new conclusions of the Council, which send a clear and timely message on the EU's expectations regarding the future of Afghanistan. He praised the agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah as an important step towards reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan, stressing that the Afghan government should be encouraged to continue the course of inclusive and accountable governance.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu added that, as a major contributor to the international presence on the ground within NATO, Romania fully supports the substantial EU-NATO talks on the situation in Afghanistan, especially on developments in the peace process. This dialogue is important to ensure proper coordination and coherence of international efforts, as well as to shape the way forward for future international assistance to Afghanistan, says MAE.